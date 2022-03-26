Find alternative site for vendors on NSC Bose Road, GCC told

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Friday suggested the Greater Chennai Corporation find out a solution by identifying an alternative site for the street vendors on Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Road near the Madras HC campus.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made this observation on hearing a contempt petition filed in 2016 by Traffic K Ramasamy.





The petitioner sought a direction to initiate action against authorities who failed to remove vendors who put up shops on the pedestrian lane on the NSC Bose Road. Ramasamy, who is no more, said in his affidavit, that the court had ordered the government to remove such platform vendors.





When the matter was taken up for hearing on Friday, the judges directed the authorities to remove such encroachments if they were not removed till now.





CJ MN Bhandari further suggested the GCC explore ideas to identify an alternative place for the vendors who have their shops on platforms at NSC Bose Road. The matter has been adjourned by 10 days.