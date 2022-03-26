Flash strike by MTC crew puts many to hardship

Chennai :

A section of MTC bus drivers and conductors at Broadway bus terminus resorted to a flash strike on Friday morning putting office-goers and students to hardship.





It all started when a ticket checking inspector issued a memo to a conductor on route number 15 over a passenger travelling without a valid ticket. The bus operation at Broadway terminus came to a standstill for an hour during peak 7.30 am to 8.30 am after the entire crew resorted to a strike in support of the conductor. Due to the strike, many officer-goers and students got stranded at the terminus.





When the ticket checking inspectors made a surprise check between CMBT and Broadway, one of about 90 passengers on the bus was found to be travelling without a ticket. The inspectors collected Rs 500 fine from the person and issued a memo to the conductor for failing in his job.





V Dhayanantham, general secretary of the CITU affiliated union said the conductor objected to the memo as the bus was crowded. “A few years ago, the MTC staff held a protest after a memo was issued to a conductor of a bus with over 100 passengers. Then MTC management decided that no memo would be issued if the bus had over 60 passengers. We will hold talks with the MTC MD,” he said.