GCC intensifies crackdown, seals 11 buildings in Royapuram zone

Chennai :

Intensifying its crackdown, the Greater Chennai Corporation has sealed 11 buildings in the Royapuram zone during the last seven days for plan violation.





Notices to vacate have been issued to the occupants of 125 violated buildings and lock-and-seal seal notices were issued to 99 other buildings between March 17 and March 24 in the Royapuram zone.





“Corporation officials are monitoring the buildings with violations across the city. The public should adhere to the approved planning permissions while constructing houses. Buildings with violations will be locked and sealed,” the civic body warned.





Residents can approach zonal offices for availing planning permission to build buildings up to 5,000 sqft. For constructing 5,001 sqft to 10,000 sqft, residents should approach the head office.





Apart from the action against the violated buildings in the Royapuram zone, the civic body recently served notices to the owners of 410 buildings that encroach upon Ramapuram lake. The action was taken based on an order of the High Court.





When asked, an official said the civic body has the power to demolish violated buildings as per the provisions.





“However, such action is not being taken to avoid an accumulation of construction waste. Once sealed, the violated buildings can not be used by the owners,” he added.