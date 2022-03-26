Two youth held for indulging in drag racing in Adambakkam

Chennai :

The police immediately rushed to the spot and found two youngsters speeding on bikes and performing stunts and intercepted both of them. The police identified them as Stephen Raj (21) of Chitlapakkam and Dinesh (19) of Velachery. Police said both of them had met on social media and used to meet often and conduct bike races among themselves.





Police said both of them had planned to conduct a drag bike race in a big manner on Sunday. The police seized the two-wheelers from them and both of them were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Police arrested two youngsters for indulging in drag racing on powerful bikes in Adambakkam on Friday. The Adambakkam police, on Friday morning, received information that a bike race is being held on the Adambakkam MRDS Road.