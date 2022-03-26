Police rule out foul play in migrant worker’s death, say he took own life

Chennai :

The deceased Prem, 25, was staying on the premises with his wife and child for the last one month. He reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday night after consuming liquor with his friends. It was his wife who found him dead on Thursday morning.





Police on Thursday had detained his friend and three others with whom he had consumed liquor. When police questioned his wife, she said she had rescued him from the noose and taken him to the hospital. The motive behind the extreme step is not immediately known.

Anna Nagar police on Friday said the man from Nepal working as a security guard who was found dead at an under-construction site in Anna Nagar had committed suicide by hanging with his wife’s dupatta. Initially, police suspected it to be a murder, as he suffered aberrations on his neck.