Sexually assaulted by 5 youth in Red Hills, Class 7 girl meets cops

Chennai :

A 13-year-old girl studying in Class 7, from Red Hills had lodged a complaint with the police saying that five youth had been molesting her in the night when her father and brother were away.





In her complaint lodged at the Ambattur all-women police station, the girl said she was living with her father and elder brother after her mother deserted them. The girl said that her father, a lorry driver, is addicted to drinking and hardly spends time at home. The five youths who allegedly sexually assaulted the girl had earlier threatened her 15-year-old brother, after which he went to a relative’s house in Tirutanni.





After learning that she was alone at her house, the youths allegedly sneaked into her house on the night of February 8 and sexually assaulted her. And the same youths had been doing the same for the last two months regularly, after threatening to kill her if she reveal the matter to anyone.





A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the alleged incident by the Avadi police commissioner and police are now looking for the five suspects involved in the case.