Stalin visits Rahman's studio during Dubai tour

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a tour to the UAE and visited the Dubai Expo 2022 has recently met the Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman at his studio as well on Friday.





According to sources, AR Rahman had screened the album 'Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye' (Tamil Anthem), which is being composed by Rahman to Stalin.





Meanwhile, Stalin also inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Theater at the Dubai World Exhibition and saw traditional art performances of TN at the exhibition as well.