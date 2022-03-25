Years after discontinuing, panchayat official joins same job after sex transformation

Chennai :

In a first, Dakshyani, a transgender, has been appointed as secretary of Koduveli village panchayat in Tiruvallur district years after discontinuing the same job due to sex transformation.





Tiruvallur district Collector Dr Alby John Varghese handed over the appointment order to reinstate Dakshyani on humanitarian grounds on Thursday at the collectorate.





30-year-old Dakshyani told DT Next that she had joined the job as panchayat secretary in 2010 as a 19-year-old Santhanaraj. “After five years, when the sexual transformation was happening within me, I run away from the home without serving notice and I lost my job,” she said.





After undergoing sex transformation surgery, she said that she was living away from home till the Covid pandemic. “Following the Covid lockdown in March 2020, my father spoke to me and asked me to come back home. In April 2020, I got back my family and friends. After that, I submitted petitions to the chief minister’s office and district collector seeking to reinstate the old job. Now I got the job thanks to the Chief minister, Dairy Development Minister Nasar, Udhayanidhi Stalin Fans Association and district collector,” she said.





Dakshyani said that she was happy that she would be able to support her family, consisting of her parents and younger brother, again.





Dr Varghese said that the government took a compassionate and gender sensitive view on her petition and decided to reinstate her as panchayat secretary. "In normal case, such reinstatement would not have been done. Since gender is involved and extremely difficult to even imagine what she went through. She actually went out of Tamil Nadu and across the country. She was just roaming around. It would have been a tough time for her. We took a compassionate view and we thought it is just to put her back on the job," he said, adding that he also hoped this would inspire other transgenders to apply for government jobs and get into further mainstreaming.