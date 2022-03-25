Hate speech case: Meera Mithun arrested again

Chennai :

Self-proclaimed supermodel and actress Meera Mithun has been taken into judicial custody as she failed to appear at the court when summoned, regarding her hate speech about Tamil directors.





The Madras High Court had summoned Meera to gather details about the case. The court then issued an arrest warrant as she failed to turn up.





Meera Mithun and her friend Abhishek were arrested on August 14 last year in Kerala by the Central Crime Branch police, as they were absconding after making hateful speech against Tamil film directors with caste insinuations. The duo was arrested under seven different sections.





Both were granted conditional bail, as Meera violated her bail conditions she was arrested again by the Central Crime Branch cops and presented her before the court.