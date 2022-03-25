MMC evicted over 30 unauthorised shops at Koyambedu market

Chennai :

Over 30 unauthorized shops were evicted at Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday based on the complaint filed by the wholesale traders recently.





"As many people were badly hit by the pandemic by losing their jobs, they set up over 30 unauthorized shops at the Koyambedu wholesale market, which caused difficulty to the traders at the market. Already our sale is dull for the past month with the prices drastically reduced and dump tonnes of Vegetables daily," said S Muthukumar, President, Koyambedu Semi-wholesalers Welfare Association.





"In addition, customers started purchasing from these vendors and it impacts our sales. Recently, we filed a complaint to Market Management Committee (MMC), and the steps were taken at the earliest by the officials," he added.





Traders at Koyambedu wholesale market pay shop rent and tax at the market. The unlicensed vendors have occupied the space, leading to traffic congestion during peak hours. The heavy vehicles have trouble parking while unloading the vegetables.





"At least every month the eviction drive is taking place here, but still people from various places set up shop. We are tired of filing complaints often, and the officials delay in giving permanent solution for it," said Gajendran M, a retail trader at Koyambedu market.