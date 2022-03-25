Officials seize earthmover, arrest driver for laying road in reserve forest

Chennai :





On receipt of information, forest officials rushed to the spot and seized the earthmover and arrested driver Srinivasan while another person who was overseeing the laying of the road took to his heels on seeing the forest officials. The seized earthmover was taken to the forest office at Ambur while investigations are underway as to how the landowner attempted to lay a road inside the restricted reserve forest area.

Forest officials here seized an earthmover and arrested its driver for laying a road inside the reserve forest at Vadaputhupattu on the outskirts of Ambur town on Thursday. Sources said that the earthmover was hired from near Jolarpet to lay a road to the land abutting the reserve forest and owned by a person from Vaniyambadi.