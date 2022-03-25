Girl ends life after being scolded by college management for colouring hair

Chennai :





On Thursday morning, Ragavi, as always, went to the college. When the faculty saw that she had coloured her hair, she informed the management. Soon the parents were summoned and the management asked them not to encourage these things.





Ragavi was reportedly crying the whole day and on reaching home, locked herself and ended her life. Tambaram police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

A 19-year-old college student died by suicide in Tambaram after the college management allegedly warned her about coloured hair on Thursday. The deceased, Ragavi of Kadaperi near Tambaram, was an undergraduate student in a private college in Pallavaram.