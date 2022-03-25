Migrant worker from Nepal found dead with marks on his neck, four detained

Chennai :

A 25-year-old man from Nepal, working as a guard in an under-construction apartment building, was found dead with some aberrations on his neck in Anna Nagar on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Prem, staying on the premises with his wife and child for the last one month. Police on Thursday detained his friend and three others with whom he had consumed liquor on Wednesday night.





He had gone to the terrace along with his friends and when he failed to come down on Thursday morning, his wife went up and found him unconscious with marks on his neck. By the time she took him to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was shifted to KMC for post mortem.



