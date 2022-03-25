Attack on retired judge’s PSO: Suspect breaks hand in restroom at police station

Chennai :





He allegedly broke his hand after he slipped while using the washroom at the KK Nagar police station. He’s now being treated at the GH. After the attack, police tracked Purushothaman of Kannagi Nagar in Mogappair on Wednesday evening.





After confirming his involvement in the incident, he was handed over to the KK Nagar police. He had attacked Sakthivel under the influence of ganja. Later in the night, Purushothaman broke his hand in the restroom, police noted.

A suspect broke his hand in the restroom at the police station he was being held at. Purushothaman was arrested for attacking the personal security officer (PSO) of a retired Justice of the Madras High Court, CT Selvam, on Tuesday.