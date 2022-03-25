Red sanders weighing over 3 tonnes worth Rs 2.5 cr seized in Kancheepuram

Chennai :





When they checked the vehicle, they found red sandalwood hidden under the straws. Soon they informed the police station. Cops from Baluchetty Chatram visited the spot and found 64 wooden logs. They informed officials from the forest department, who visited the spot and seized the lorry, which had an Utter Pradesh registration number.





But cops suspect that the wood might be smuggled from Andhra Pradesh. The forest department has registered a case and is investigating it with the help of CCTV in the locality.

The police seized over three tonnes of red sandalwood valued at Rs 2.5 crore from an abandoned lorry in Kancheepuram on Thursday. On Thursday morning, villagers of Vinayagapuram found a lorry abandoned for a long time.