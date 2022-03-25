8-month-old boy sold for Rs.1.5 lakh, mother arrested, police probe on

Chennai :





During interrogation, Udhaya told the police that she sold her son to S Jansi Rani alias Aarthi (29) of Alandur, who in turn handed over the baby to Kavitha of Erode. When the team tracked down Kavitha, she informed the police that she got the baby from her relative in Erode. The baby was rescued and brought to Chennai. Further investigations are on.

Chennai police rescued an eight-month-old baby boy and nabbed three women including the child’s mother for selling him for Rs 1.5 lakh to a childless couple in Erode. Based on a complaint filed by a member of Child Welfare Committee at the Sembium police station on March 16, cops tracked down the mother, Udhaya (26), who lives with her husband near Sembium.