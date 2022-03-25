Registry to list Nalini’s plea seeking premature release

Chennai :





When the matter came before the first bench of Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the registry raised questions over the maintainability of the petition since Nalini had sought direction to release without the Governor’s consent. Nalini’s counsel M Radhakrishnan submitted that as per Article 161 of the Constitution, the state cabinet had passed a resolution recommending the release of all seven convicts and the same was forwarded to the Governor in 2018.





“How could the Governor sit over the Cabinet’s resolution without taking any decision for over 42 months,” the counsel argued.

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed its registry to number and list a petition preferred Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict S Nalini who was seeking direction for her premature release without waiting for the consent of the Governor.