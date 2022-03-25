Regular bail to ABVP ex-chief

Chennai :

Observing what made the police department arrest former ABVP president and surgical oncologist Dr Subbiah Shanmugam on a case booked 1.5 years ago, the Madras High Court on Thursday granted regular bail to the petitioner.





Justice G Jayachandran, who recently granted the interim bail, granted this relief on hearing the petition moved by Subbiah Shanmugam, arrested on charges of urinating before an elderly woman neighbour’s house in Adambakkam in 2020.





The petitioner submitted that the police had arrested him for political reasons despite the complainant having entered into a compromise with him. “The government had already suspended me from the position of Head of the Surgical Oncology department in the Kilpauk Medical College. As I have challenged it, the police arrested me in another case filed some 1.5 years back,” the petitioner argued.





Orders reserved in 2nd plea





Meanwhile, Justice D Krishnakumar reserved orders in another plea by Subbiah, challenging the to suspend him from the chief surgical oncologist position in KMC. The government had suspended Subbiah for visiting a few ABVP workers arrested for staging a protest in front of the CM’s house. R Shunmugasundaram, Advocate General, submitted that Subbiah’s association with a political party is against service rules.