Two new judges appointed to Madras HC

Chennai :





“In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution, the President of India is pleased to appoint Nidumolu Mala, and S Sounthar, as additional judges of the Madras High Court, for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices, ” an order issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice read.

Two additional judges were appointed to the Madras High Court on Thursday. With this, the strength of the judges in Madras HC has increased to 61 against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.