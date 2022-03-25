Let Metro run up to Siruseri, say OMR residents

Chennai :

While reports emerged about the termination of the Metro line from Sholinganallur to Siruseri, residents of OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road) have urged the CMRL to continue the project as per earlier plan.





Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) pointed out that over 50 per cent of the workforce on OMR are migrants entirely dependent on public transportation. “Youth employed in white-collar jobs like IT/ITES prefer public transport. It’s evident by the widespread adoption of buses on OMR, including AC by MTC and private operators,” said Harsha Koda, FOMRRA.





He added that public transportation, especially a metro rail will ease traffic congestion on OMR and reduce emissions. “Logically, OMR should have been the first area that CMRL should have been implemented in. At the time, land was not as expensive and the supporting infrastructure could have been integrated together,” he pointed out.





FOMRRA urged CMRL (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority) and the Chief Minister to ensure that the project on OMR will continue as per the original plan – from Sholinganallur to Siruseri.





When asked, CMRL managing director Pradeep Yadav clarified that the reports about the termination of the Metro line at Sholinganallur is not true. “There is no change in the original plan,” he said.