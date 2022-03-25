Complaint redressal on social media a hit among Chennai residents

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has resolved around 500 complaints received through social media, out of more than 750 complaints received in the last 6 months.





As per the GCC data, it has received 763 complaints since September 2021. “Of the total complaints, 497 have been resolved. We received highest number of complaints – 651 complaints – on Twitter,” an official said.





The official added that during the monsoon, majority of the social media complaints were pertaining to rain issues. During Covid-19 period, most complaints were on vaccination camps and issues in getting vaccination certificates.





Apart from complaints, vaccine-related requests were also accepted through social media. During the 6-month period, 21 issues on downloads of vaccine certificate were resolved. There were 33 home vaccination requests and 5 queries on property tax.





“Complaints that require immediate attention were escalated to senior officials. Other complaints were forwarded to the grievance redressal cell,” the official added.





The GCC has 56,446 followers on Facebook, 39,301 followers on Instagram and 1.84 lakh followers on Twitter. On average, GCC’s posts reach 4.43 lakh FB users, 1.05 lakh Instagram users, and 68 lakh Twitter users.





Among GCC’s Instagram followers, around 81 per cent are between the age group of 18 and 34 years. Around 50 per cent of FB followers are between the age group of 18 and 34. Twitter followers belong to all age categories.





Meanwhile, some Twitter users allege that most complaints are not acknowledged with a response. “I raise complaints regularly through Twitter. Except for one complaint, I didn’t receive any response for the rest,” NB Babu, a KK Nagar resident, said.