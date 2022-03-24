13-year-old white tigress dies of Ataxia at Vandalur zoo

Chennai :

The zoo authorities have said that the tigress was ill and was being treated for past two weeks for Ataxia. Ataxia is a condition of impairment that affects balance and coordination and occurs mainly due to damage to brain, nerves or muscles. The white tigress was suffering from impaired movement of legs due to Ataxia.





The tigress was showing complete paralytic symptoms of the entire body and limbs while in treatment. The animal did not respond well to the treatment for past many days. The tigress was off feed for past two days and did not intake any kind of food and had very restricted movement.





The zoo officials said that the it died despite all efforts being taken to save the animal. The postmortem formalities will be conducted as per the due procedure by Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) experts.





About ten animals have died due to several reasons at the Vandalur zoo since January this year including tigers, leopard and bear. As many as 70 of them have died since last year.