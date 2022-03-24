Chennai has 14,000 TB patients, free treatment and monthly assistance to be provided

Chennai :

A Chennai Corporation release said that the civic body has tested as many as 17,174 persons for TB in 2021. Of the total persons tested, as many as 9,092 persons were identified with the disease. Private hospitals have identified 4,348 persons with TB.





"Persons with TB should be treated for six months to 18 months and the government bears cost of treatment and medicines. Also, monthly assistance of Rs. 500 is being deposited to the bank accounts of patients," the release added.





Meanwhile, on the occasion of World TB Day, state Hindu religious and charitable endowments minister PK Sekar Babu handed over certificates of merit to doctors, nurses and others, who contributed to TB eradication programmes, at an event held in Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet, on Thursday.





Presently, the civic body runs 36 TB treatment units along with 7 mobile diagnosis hospital.





During the event, Sekar Babu also inaugurated multi-drug resistance ward and oxygen facility at the hospital