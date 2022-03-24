'Deterioration rate at a new pace': High Court worried about cruelty committed to planet Earth

Chennai :

“The mother earth is our heritage, which has been inherited by us from our past generations without much damage and in fact with many developments, to enjoy all its treasures conserving all its goodness and not making any defacement under the guise of development, to be bestowed on our future generations,” Justice AD Jagadish Chandira observed.





The judge made this observation on rejecting a batch of writ petitions by 36 heavy vehicles owners from Nagapattinam seeking direction to release their vehicles which were confiscated by the authorities on charges of involving illegal sand mining.





“To close our eyes on the cruelty being committed to our precious Earth and take pride in our search for an alien planet with the least infrastructure by spending huge money to survive afresh. In the present generation, the deterioration rate is at a new pace. We see perennial rivers that were once flowing with clean water are now converted into drainage channels to carry effluence,” the judge expressed his worry about the current scenario of nature.





The petitioners claimed that their vehicles were seized on a false case. “As police foisted false case against us, our vehicles are kept in the open place. Therefore, they are exposed to all weather and their condition is diminishing.





However, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah rejected petitioners' contentions submitting that the vehicles were used to transport the illegally mined sands and the same was seized by the police.