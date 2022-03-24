Chennai traffic cops seeks clarification over Zomato's 10-minute delivery plan

Chennai :

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, who had on Monday announced the company's plans to start a pilot of 'Zomato Instant' with four stations in Gurugram from next month, took to social media to clarify that there are no penalties for late deliveries and no incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10-minute and 30-minute deliveries.









The 10-minute delivery will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised menu only, he said in a series of tweets.





He was responding to criticism directed to the company over its plans of starting instant deliveries as it would put the delivery partners at risk on the roads. Many hit out at the company, calling the instant delivery as unsafe and unwanted and said it would lead to racing by the delivery personnel on the roads thereby risking their lives and also others.