2 years of Covid lockdown: Going back to deserted Chennai roads

Chennai :

During the first lockdown, people were in panic mode with markets flooded as several rushed to buy basic necessities, and roads, schools, and officers were all left free to prevent the spread of the deadly Covid virus. With several restrictions in force, frontline workers including doctors, health staff, police worked overtime to ensure people remain safe.





Lack of infrastructure as the policymakers in the department, hospitals and even the health workers were not prepared for the pandemic were much visible during the first wave.





Now, there are several awakening factors for general public, state health department, hospital authorities and workers in the civic & healthcare sector.





On this day, lets go travel back and look at some photos from various parts of Chennai when the first lockdown was imposed after the ‘Janata Curfew’:

















































































Crowd outside Nehru stadium to buy Remdesivir















































