Graduate buys drugs on Wickr Me, dunzo them to customers who placed orders via Whatsapp

Chennai :

A 24-year-old man who purchased drugs such as MDMA (ecstacy) tablets, LSD stamps and original ganja (OG) through the Wickr Me App and dunzoed it to customers who placed orders on WhatsApp was arrested by a special team of Washermenpet police.





The accused G Jeevanthan alias Jeeva was addicted to ganja even when he was in college and was admitted to a de-addiction centre soon after he passed out. However, Jeeva continued drug consumption through his links in the dark web.





"It was through the dark web connection he was able to link with a seller on Wickrme App. Jeevanthan initially purchased OG from the seller and was soon persuaded to buy LSD stamps and MDMA tablets for to make money," said sub-inspector Khadar Meera whose team nabbed the accused by laying a trap posing as a customer.





As many as 150 ecstacy tablets and 80 LSD stamps and 500 grams of OG were seized from him. Police said that he bought each tablet and stamp for Rs 400 to Rs 500 and sold it for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500.

Shockingly, Jeevanthan received the drug through India Post from different parts of the country and sent it to his customers via Dunzo and other delivery companies if the orders are made on WhatsApp, said police.





Jeevanthan, a BCA graduate, has allegedly been in the drug business since 2019 and was also into buying antique products and used electronic gadgets from the Pallavaram market to sell them online.