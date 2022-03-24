Water supply to be hit in 2 divisions in Ambattur zone tomorrow

Chennai :





“Due to the work, piped water supply to divisions 87 to 93 in Ambattur zone will be stopped from 10 am to 8 pm on Friday,” the release added. Public are requested to store enough water well in advance. They can also contact the area engineer for water supply through mobile water tankers for urgent requirements. Call area engineer 8144930907 for assistance.

Water supply will be interrupted in Ambattur as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) on Friday. A press release from Metrowater said that the water manager has proposed to take up interconnection work at Poonamallee High Road for water supply scheme to Nerkundram.