Fraudster cheats man online of Rs 1.55 lakh via 2 credit cards

Chennai :





The caller introduced himself as a representative of State Bank of India. He allegedly informed Hemabushan that he can waive the annual maintenance charges of his credit cards – issued by SBI and Kotak Mahindra – apart from increasing the credit limit. Hemabushan gave him his card credentials and within minutes, received messages that Rs 97 lakh from SBI and Rs 58 lakh from Kotak cards were transferred. After approaching the banks in vain, he lodged a complaint at Tiruvottiyur police station on Tuesday.

A private firm employee lost Rs 1.55 lakh on his two credit cards to a fraudster. Hemabushan (32) of Tiruvottiyur was approached over the phone on March 17 and offered an increase in credit limit and waiving of maintenance charges.