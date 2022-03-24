Special Public Prosecutor’s dismissal on corruption charges upheld

Chennai :





A division bench of Justice K Kalyanasundaram and Justice R Hemalatha passed the order, dismissing the petition by Dhanalakshmi, who was SPP attached to the Fastrack Mahila Court, Tiruvallur. The petitioner sought a direction to quash the dismissal order passed by the home department in October 2019 and allow her to serve as the SPP.





Dhanalakshmi was dismissed on charges of colluding with the accused to act in favour of their acquittal in several criminal cases. While the petitioner submitted that the action was taken without any verification and merely based on an anonymous letter, the government advocate rejected her contention stating that the action was initiated on the complaint by the Tiruvallur bar members.

The Madras High Court upheld a dismissal order passed by the State government against a Special Public Prosecutor on corruption charges while the SPP appeared for the government before the Fastrack Mahila Court, Tiruvallur district.