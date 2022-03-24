Pocso victim can be cross-examined upon turning major, says court

Chennai :





The petitioner challenged the order of a trial court as it had set aside his plea seeking direction to reexamine the complainant/victim and two doctors who had done the medical examination. The special court, which had tried the case, rejected his plea on the ground that it could not allow cross-examination of the victim as per the Pocso Act.





On recording the submissions, the judge set aside the order of the special court observing that the victim had turned 21 and the Pocso Act cannot be in operation now.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday held that a girl who was sexually harassed at her minor age can be cross-examined for the second time upon turning major. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the direction on disposing of an appeal filed by Ganesan, an accused in a sexual harassment case booked under the Pocso Act in Coimbatore.