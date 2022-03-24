Poverty no excuse, don’t support encroachers with other sites: HC

Chennai :

Observing that poverty cannot be considered as a ground to allow people to occupy the government lands and water bodies illegally, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to remove all the encroachments from Chinnakkuttai pond in Palladam, Tirupur district.





The first bench of Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Charkavarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by S Karthikeyan of Tirupur.





The petitioner sought direction to the government to remove all the illegal encroachments on the Chinnakuttai pond near Palladam.





Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted that the government has been taking steps to remove the encroachments. “As the people who reside in the disputed place are poor and below the poverty line, the government is considering the same fact in the process of removing encroachments,” the AAG submitted.





However, CJ MN Bhandari observed that one cannot encroach on government land or a water body for the reason that they are poor.





“They will come and occupy a water body/government land. Then, the government will remove them and provide an alternative facility. This is supposed to encourage encroachments. The court cannot allow this,” the CJ observed.





The bench stressed that all the encroachers should be removed within 10 days from Chinnakkuttai pond and no alternative place should be provided by the government.





The judges adjourned the matter asking the government to file a compliance report.