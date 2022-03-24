Govt school kids drink beer inside bus, probe initiated

Chennai :

A video footage of students of a government school drinking beer in a government bus went viral on social media on Wednesday. Police and district officials are inquiring into the issue.





Initially, it was claimed that the footage was an old one. Later, after police inquiry, it was found that the incident happened on Tuesday. The students are from a government higher secondary school in Chengalpattu district.





On Tuesday, after school, a group of boys and girls boarded the bus from Thirukazhukundram to Thachur. On the way, they opened beer bottles and began drinking inside the bus, in full public view.





They also carried mobile phones and took photos and videos of their fun. Later in the night, the video was shared on social media.





The Chengalpattu district educational officer, Rose Nirmala, confirmed the incident, and added, “Since it happened outside the school, the police are conducting an inquiry about it. After it’s over, we’ll take appropriate action.”