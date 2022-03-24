Bizman kidnapped for Rs 1 crore ransom rescued, 3 arrested

Chennai :

A 27-year-old businessman, who was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 1 crore from Padi on Tuesday night, was rescued within hours from Andhra Pradesh. Police have arrested three men, including the victim’s cousin.





The victim, Adarsh Subramani of Sathyavathi Nagar, is son of Saravanan, who runs a manufacturing unit of automobile spares in Athipattu. The accused Senthil Kumar (37) is nephew of Saravanan. He was also Saravanan’s business partner before being ousted in 2018 for committing financial irregularities in the company.





Since then, Senthil had been allegedly demandeding Rs 1 crore as compensation. He had already kidnapped his uncle Rajasekar, another partner in the business, in 2019, and was arrested by Ambattur Industrial Estate police then.





On Tuesday night, Senthil kidnapped Subramani in a rented car with the help of Silambarasan (23) and Jeevan Prabhu (21) and called Saravanan demanding Rs 1 crore to release his son.





Saravanan immediately approached Korattur police. They traced the car to Naidupet in Andhra Pradesh with the help of GPS gadget fixed in the car. Korattur police rescued the victim, and also arrested the trio.





Police said that among the arrested, Silambarasan is a history-sheeter with many cases pending against him. Police are interrogating the trio.