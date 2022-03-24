Sub-inspector’s son among five held for drag racing in north Chennai

Chennai :

For young bloods on powerful bikes, zooming past city roads on full throttle might be an adrenaline rush, but it’s a high that crashed, metaphorically, when cops intercepted the group.





City police on Wednesday arrested five youngsters including a police sub-inspector’s son for drag racing in north Chennai. So far, 15 persons including two juveniles have been arrested.





Since Monday, police have been scrutinising the Instagram groups through which youngsters communicate to assemble and race.





On Monday night, cops received information that youngsters on bikes were racing each other from Parry’s Corner. Police on night patrol barricaded the route on Erukkanchery High Road, caught the five bikers and seized their vehicles.





They were identified as D Tiwin Kumar (20), Mowin (20) and Harish Kumar (22) of Tondiarpet, Balaji (22) of New Washermenepet and Salman (18) of Tiruvottiyur. All five were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday by Pulianthope traffic investigation police.





Tiwin, a college student, is the son of sub-inspector Dhanarasekar, who is posted in North Chennai. “Others too are college students. There are groups on Instagram through which they communicate. They assemble at a particular place and decide on the route to indulge in drag racing,” said an officer.





On Monday, Washermanpet traffic investigation police arrested three men for racing from Stanley Rountana to Moolakothalam the previous night.





The accused Ajith Kumar (21), Praveen Kumar (23) and Sadam Hussain (22) of Korukkupet were booked under five different sections of IPC and MV Act and remanded.





It may be recalled that on Monday, the Adyar Traffic Investigation police arrested eight youngsters, including two juveniles, after a video clip of them doing in bike stunts on Kamarajar Salai on Friday night went viral on social media.





In another incident, traffic police in Royapettah have booked seven motorists and pillion riders for performing dangerous stunts on RK Salai and Natesan Salai junction on Sunday. They have collected Rs 8,900 fine.