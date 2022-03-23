'Your words motivate me to work harder': Stalin thanks Rajinikanth

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister thanked actor Rajinikanth for his wishes after reading 'Ungalil Oruvan', Stalin's autobiography.





The superstar praised Chief Minister in a telephonic call after reading the book.





Stalin took to Twitter to thank Rajinikanth saying, "Not only does your kind words make me happy, it is driving me to work harder in the service of people."









'Ungalil Oruvan' chronicles the life journey of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, throwing light on his tryst with studies, films, political interest, first political meeting, marital life and MISA experience.





The released first part spans a period of 23 years of Stalin's life, from his childhood to the MISA arrest in 1976. The book was launched in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 28.