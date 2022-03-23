'Will fight the plagiarism allegation legally', H Vinoth responds to Metro producer

Chennai :

Valimai director H Vinoth has responded to the plagiarism allegation against him saying he would fight a legal battle.





Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, Karthikeya and Huma Qureshi, hit theatres on February 24. The film opened to mixed reviews.





Following the film's release, producer and director of the 2017-film Metro, Ananda Krishnan, alleged that Vinoth has lifted Metro's story to make Valimai. He filed a suit against the makers of Valimai, and sought Rs one crore as damages. Both the films' crux was based on how unemployed youths are misdirected towards the world of crime and drugs.





The Madras HC issued a returnable notice to Valimai makers on March 11. Responding to the plagiarism allegation, Vinoth said he will face the matter legally and seek a sum of Rs 10 crores as a compensation for blotting his reputation.





Talking about Valimai's story, Vinoth said that his film was based on real-life crime stories.