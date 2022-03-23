Drag race in North Chennai: Instagram groups under scanner, SI's son arrested

Chennai :

City police on Wednesday arrested five youngsters, including a police sub-inspector's son, for indulging in drag racing in North Chennai.





So far, 15 persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested since Monday and police have been scrutinising the Instagram groups through which the youngsters communicate to assemble and indulge in racing.





After receiving information about youth racing against each other in powerful bikes from Parrys Corner on Monday night, police on patrol erected barricades on Erukkanchery High Road and secured the five persons and seized three two-wheelers. The bikers were identified as D Tiwin Kumar (20), Mowin (20) and Harish Kumar (22) of Tondiarpet, Balaji (22) of New Washermenepet and Salman (18) of Tiruvottiyur. All five were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday by Pulianthope traffic investigation police.Tiwin Kumar, a college student, is son of sub-inspector Dhanarasekar, who is posted at a police station in North Chennai. Others too are college students, said police.





"There are groups on Instagram through which these youngsters communicate to assemble at a particular place and decide on the route to indulge in drag racing," said an officer. On Monday, Washermenpet traffic investigation police arrested three men for indulging in racing from Stanley rountana to Moolakothalam the previous night. The accused Ajith Kumar (21), Praveen Kumar (23) and Sadam Hussain (22) of Korukkupet were booked under 5 different Sections of IPC and MV Act and remanded.





It may be recalled that Adyar traffic investigation police arrested 8 persons, including two juveniles, on Monday after a video clip of them indulging in bike stunts on Kamarajar Salai on Friday night went viral on social media.