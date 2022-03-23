Land grabbing case: HC passes interim order stalling arrest of Jayakumar’s daughter

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Wednesday passed an interim stay restraining the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) from arresting former minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar’s daughter Jayapriya Naveenkumar who was booked in a land grabbing case along with her father.





Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the order on hearing an anticipatory bail application moved by Jayapriya and her husband Naveenkumar.





The petitioners sought direction from the court to grant anticipatory bail as well as to order the CCB not to arrest them on a six-year-old land grabbing case.





On recording the submissions, the judge asked the CCB to file a counter and adjourned the matter to March 30. Justice Jagadish Chandira also passed an injunction restricting the police from arresting Jayapriya and her husband till March 30.





The petitioners made it clear the AIADMK leader has been unwantedly dragged into the case despite he has no role in this matter.





“It was my father and my elder brother Magesh Kumar who had been involved in the trawler net manufacturing work. Since I was a minor then, I did not enter into the business. However, after the demise of my father, the problems started as I wanted to be a part of the business. Also, my father-in-law (Jayakumar) had been added in the case for political reasons,” the petitioners submitted.





Recently, the CCB booked Jayakumar, his daughter Jayapriya and son-in-law Naveen Kumar on charges of grabbing land from Magesh in Thoraipakkam. Jayakumar was arrested in the case and later let out on conditional bail.