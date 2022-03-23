Less than 200 active Covid cases in Chennai

Chennai :

With more than half the number of city zones having active cases in single digits, the total number of active cases has come down to less than 200.





According to Chennai Corporation data, the city has only 189 active cases as of Wednesday morning. Among the zones, Perungudi and Sholinganallur have 5 cases each, which is the lowest. Manali and Alandur have 7 cases each while Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has 8 cases. Thiruvottiyur and Madhavaram have 9 cases each. Of the 15 zones, Adyar has the highest number of active cases with 20.





As of last Wednesday morning, the city had 327 active cases.





The present number of active cases is almost zero per cent when compared to the total number of cases reported since the outbreak. More than 7.41 lakh residents have been infected by the virus.





Meanwhile, the number of testing as well as the test positivity rate (TPR) is declining as the civic body tested only 3,549 samples on Monday of which only 19 were positive. This is 0.5 per cent TPR.