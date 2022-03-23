‘Wimco Nagar Depot, Theradi Metro stations not disabled-friendly’

Chennai :

The audit was conducted by members of the Disabled Rights Alliance (DRA), an umbrella body of disabled welfare organisations in the city.





Vaishnavi Jayakumar of the DRA said that they have been flagging safety issues with the Chennai Metro Rail for the 10 years but have seen little progress.





“There is only a thin yellow strip that runs across the platform. A person with sight knows that they should not cross the line when the train comes. What are blind people suppose to do? The rule clearly says that tactile warning should go across the entire platform but if you look over here (Wimco Nagar Depot), the warning strip is only kept for boarding not elsewhere. Whatever facilities are provided to the general citizens should be extended to the persons with disability,” she explained.





At Theradi Metro Station, she said that the metro rail has placed the security booth and x-ray machine on the tactile guiding path, which blocks access to blind passengers.





“Instead of poor ground staff determined to play defence, (station staffs prevented activists and media people from taking photos using cameras), it’s time for CMRL senior management, contractors, architects etc to be held accountable for serial defiance of compliance norms and failed commitments,” she added.





Sudha Ramamoorthy of DRA said that the ticket counters and the machines that scan tokens were not easily reachable for wheelchair users. The floor was slippery too, making it difficult for senior citizens and those using crutches.





“Most buttons on the lifts, including the help button, is placed beyond the reach of wheelchair users. The only positive difference is the width of exit and entry gates at the 2 stations is wider,” she added.





Satish Kumar, a wheelchair user, and member of DRA, pointed out, “In foreign countries, train coaches have foldable ramps that open at the same time when the doors open. This would not only help wheelchair users but also children and senior citizens,” he suggested.