Chennai businessman kidnapped for Rs 1 crore ransom, rescued within hours in Andhra

Chennai :

The victim Adarsh Subramani of Sathyavathi Nagar in Padi is son of Saravanan, who runs a manufacturing unit of automobile spares in Athipattu. The accused Senthil Kumar (37) is nephew of Saravanan, who used to be a partner in the business before being ousted in 2018 for committing financial irregularities in the company.





Since then, Senthil allegedly often demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation and already kidnapped his uncle Rajasekar, another partner in the business, in 2019, and was arrested by Ambattur Industrial Estate plice back then.





On Tuesday night, Senthil Kumar kidnapped Adarsh Subramani in a rented car with the help of Silambarasan (23) and Jeevan Prabhu (21) and called Saravanan demanding Rs 1 crore to release his son.





Saravanan immediately approached Korattur police and they traced the car to Naidupet in Andhra Pradesh with the help of GPS gadget fixed in the car. Korattur police rushed to the spot and rescued the victim, apart from securing the trio.





Police said that Silambarasan among the arrested is a history-sheeter with several cases pending against him. All three are being interrogated by police.