Club proprietor cheats hotelier in Coimbatore of Rs 80 lakh, arrested

Chennai :





Police said that the victim, Sabari Ganesh of Alpha Hotels and Restaurants, wanted to launch a resto-bar in Chennai in 2018 when Saravanan approached him claiming that he had a licence for the resto-bar and asked Sabari to use his premises at Wellington Plaza.





However, Saravanan allegedly did not take any steps even after payments were made to the tune of Rs 80 lakh on different occasions and refused to return the money. Based on the victim’s complaint, Saravanan was arrested.

The Central Crime Branch police have arrested Saravanan, proprietor of Benz Vacations Club, also known as ‘Benz’ Saravanan for cheating a Coimbatore-based hotelier of Rs 80 lakh.