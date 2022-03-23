Man on the run from Bengaluru police detained at Chennai airport

Chennai :





The Bengaluru crime branch police issued LOC to all the airports across the country. On Monday night, the immigration officials, while checking the travel documents of passengers, who arrived from Dubai spotted Feroz Khan and informedthe Bengaluru crime branch police.

A 41-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Bengaluru police for the past year was detained by the immigration officials in the Chennai airport on Monday night. Feroz Khan, a businessman from Coimbatore had allegedly cheated many lakhs of rupees in a business deal with a Karnataka based businessman last year but managed to escape abroad before the police could arrest him.