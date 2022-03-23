DVAC books TCP dept official, pvt college owner

Chennai :

A Town and Country Planning official in Chennai is under a DVAC probe for allegedly helping a private college construct an unauthorised building when he was the assistant director in Tirunelveli.





The official was identified as G Nagarajan, and the DVAC has also listed M Vincent, chairman of the trust that runs the college, as accused.





According to the FIR, Vincent constructed a 3,896 sq ft structure without obtaining approval from the deputy director, Town and Country Planning Department. But he submitted false affidavit with false counter before the High Court, as if the local panchayat gave the approval.





Despite knowing the matter fully, the official failed to take action, the agency alleged.