AICTE releases list of essentials for all technical institutions

Chennai :

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released 40 types of essential requirements that have to be adopted for all the technical institutions.





In its circular, the AICTE said that some universities, colleges and institutions were not following the essential requirements. Listing them out, the council said each college has to also establish an online grievance redressal mechanism and set up anti-ragging committees.





Other essential things that must be adopted by the universities and colleges include the appointment of an ombudsman, setting up an internal quality assurance cell, implementation of mandatory internship policy for students, and the introduction of a students’ induction programme.





Stating that all institutions should have at least five memorandum of understanding (MoU) with five industries, the council stated that the agreement would enable students to receive hands-on skill development.





Other requirements for colleges include implementation of food safety and standards at the institutions, introduction of students safety insurance, group accident policy and appointment of a students’ counsellor along with the provision to conduct online meetings, webinars, classes and also examinations.





Additionally, the circular mentioned that colleges should also undertake several environmental improvement measures including waste management to ensure a sustainable green campus besides complying with the terms of the national academic depository.