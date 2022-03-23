Personal security guard of retired judge attacked by 3 unidentified men

Chennai :





When they neared Ashok Pillar, Sakthivel exited from the car to regulate traffic and clear the jam. Three men suddenly surrounded him and attacked him with knives and fled the spot. Sakthivel was rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Vadapalani. KK Nagar police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

A three-member unidentified gang attacked the personal security officer (PSO) of a retired judge in Ashok Nagar. The incident happened on Tuesday when the victim, Sakthivel (52), accompanied CT Selvam, a reitred judge and head of the police commission, to the police training school in the morning.