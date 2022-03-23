Alpha Arts and Science College to celebrate silver jubilee, graduation day

Chennai :





The chief guest is Vikram Kapur, additional chief secretary, Planning & Development Department. Other guests include Sultan Ahmed Ismail, member, State Planning Commission, K Saleem Ali, former member of National Disaster Management Authority, and also Grace George and Suja George chairperson and vice chairperson of Alpha Group of Institutions respectively.

Alpha Arts and Science College, Porur, run by the Alpha Educational Society, is celebrating its’ 22nd Graduation Day today at The Music Academy, Chennai, along with its silver jubilee celebration. Programme begins at 4.30 pm.