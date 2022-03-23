Wed, Mar 23, 2022

Alpha Arts and Science College to celebrate silver jubilee, graduation day

Published: Mar 23,202203:15 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The chief guest is Vikram Kapur, additional chief secretary, Planning & Development Department.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai: Alpha Arts and Science College, Porur, run by the Alpha Educational Society, is celebrating its’ 22nd Graduation Day today at The Music Academy, Chennai, along with its silver jubilee celebration. Programme begins at 4.30 pm. 

The chief guest is Vikram Kapur, additional chief secretary, Planning & Development Department. Other guests include Sultan Ahmed Ismail, member, State Planning Commission, K Saleem Ali, former member of National Disaster Management Authority, and also Grace George and Suja George  chairperson and vice chairperson of Alpha Group of Institutions respectively.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations