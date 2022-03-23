No security threat for C Ve Shanmugam: Cops

Chennai :

The police protection provided to former law minister and AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam was withdrawn as the intelligence reports from State and central agencies said he did not face any threat, the State police informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday.





The State police made this submission before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, who was hearing a petition moved by Shanmugam seeking direction to the Home Department not to withdraw the police protection given to him since 2006. He also wanted to renew his gun license. The government informed the court that it had reviewed the reports submitted by the State and central intelligence agencies in November. “It’s clear that there is no threat to Shanmugam. Therefore, the police decided to withdraw the security to the petitioner,” the police noted.





But, the former minister stated that he faced threat. The judge adjourned the matter by two weeks.