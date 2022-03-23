Under which law can convicts be granted bail, asks court

Chennai :

Observing that while the Supreme Court could grant bail to convicts but not the High Court, the Madras High Court on Tuesday questioned former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan’s counsel under which law should the convicts be given bail.





The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the observation while hearing Nalini’s bail application.





Appearing for her, advocate M Radhakrihnan submitted that the Supreme Court had recently given bail to AG Perarivalan on the grounds that he had spent 32 years in the prison and his conduct in the prison was good.





“The Supreme Court can grant bail. If we are doing the same, we are answerable to the Apex court. The Supreme Court is supreme and we are not. Approach the Supreme Court for getting the bail,” said Justice Bhandari.





When Radhakrishnan pointed out that Nalini, too, had spent 32 years in jail without any adverse remarks, he asked which law allowed the courts to grant bail to convicts. When Justice Bhandari asked if there were any petition filed by Nalini pending before the Apex court, her counsel replied that a mercy petition was pending before the Governor.





As the advocate brought up the relief that the Supreme Court granted to Perarivalan, the CJ observed that all directions of the Apex court could not be a statute for the High Court. “For granting a bail, there should be one or two sureties and bonds should be executed. However, nothing has been shown by you. The petitioner has not also mentioned under which CrPC she is asking the relief,” he added.





Radhakrishnan claimed that the petition was moved under Article 226 of the Constitution and sought time to file a proper bail application. The bench posted the matter to Thursday to pronounce orders.